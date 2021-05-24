Home

Digicel awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 12:36 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Business has become the first telecommunications provider in the Pacific to receive the Gold Partner status in Microsoft’s Partner Network Programme.

The status has been achieved for Azure Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

Microsoft’s Partner Network Programme is competency-based and is designed to demonstrate a specific proven skill set that meets customers’ specific needs and is easily recognisable to prospective customers.

Article continues after advertisement

Microsoft Commercial Partner Leader, Claudia Monteiro says as the first telecommunications company in the Pacific to achieve this level of accreditation, Digicel has cemented its position as a key strategic partner for Microsoft.

Commenting on the achievement, Regional Chief Executive Pacific Markets, Shally Jannif says this is the next level for Digicel Business.

Jannif says it’s all about partnering for success to ensure their offer to the customers provides the best possible solution to support their business needs.

