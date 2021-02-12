Damodar Cinemas notes an increase in sales

Almost a year since Covid-19 hit, sales for Damodar Cinemas are slowly picking up.

After diversifying its business to suit the current economic challenges, the biggest cinema chain in the country will soon employ more locals and continue screening movies.

A spokesperson for Damodar Cinemas Riddhi Damodar says while they have been working on bringing major releases, the 50% occupancy is not so beneficial for them.

Article continues after advertisement

Riddhi says online streaming platforms have also had a severe impact on the business.

“People did miss going to the cinemas, as the movies came in we saw an increase. Very recently we released an animated movie, Tom and Jerry and we have seen a great response towards it, though the occupancy of 50% has challenging.”

She hopes that restrictions will ease as they have some major releases in planned for the near future.