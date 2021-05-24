Critical months lie ahead: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji now has the opportunity to mount a recovery.

He says since the pandemic struck, we have been sailing against the strongest economic headwinds ever faced, and battling them without our tourism sector.

Bainimarama adds to succeed, the government has set sights higher than simply restoring the Fiji of 2019.

He highlights the reopening of our international border will create momentum that will propel us to greater growth in 2023 and beyond.

“There is a saying: that which does not kill you will make you stronger. Well, we refused to roll over and give in to economic death, and in some ways, this adversity has made us stronger. People have gained new skills. Industries have become more competitive. And we’ve done our part as government by easing the burden on businesses.”



Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

The Prime Minister is urging businesses in the tourism industry to heed President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s advice to remain a cost-competitive destination.

“In the critical months that lie ahead, we will be competing fiercely for regional and global market share, and we can take nothing for granted. We must fight for every tourist dollar.”

Tomorrow the first tourism flight will land in Fiji in almost two years.

Bainimarama says Fiji has reached this point through a careful science-based strategy and by taking decisive steps.

However, he says in celebrating this progress Fijians must remain mindful of how we arrived here and must continue to adhere to the measures recommended by the public health professionals.