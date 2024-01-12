Councils urges Fijians to beware of unreasonable charges

[File Photo]
The Consumer Council of Fiji has received a complaint against a furniture store over unfair deductions.
The Council says a customer bought a sofa set, but the hire purchase was cancelled.
However, it says the furniture store continued deductions resulting in a surprising $712 charge.
Article continues after advertisement
It says despite the cancellation, unfair deductions were made, including a surprising $35 documentation fee.
The council is urging Fijians to stay informed, and vigilant against unfair charges, and demand transparency in transactions.
Advertisement