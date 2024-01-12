Councils urges Fijians to beware of unreasonable charges

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received a complaint against a furniture store over unfair deductions.

The Council says a customer bought a sofa set, but the hire purchase was cancelled.

However, it says the furniture store continued deductions resulting in a surprising $712 charge.

It says despite the cancellation, unfair deductions were made, including a surprising $35 documentation fee.

The council is urging Fijians to stay informed, and vigilant against unfair charges, and demand transparency in transactions.