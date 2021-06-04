Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness

The Consumer Council of Fiji is spearheading a project on “Inclusive Innovations for Climate Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance.

This aims to help create more financially secure and resilient communities across the country.

The project will educate consumers on financial planning, personal and household money management, savings and insurance.

Article continues after advertisement

With many Fijians not being aware of the importance of disaster risk preparedness, Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the project could not have come at a better time.

“This project will definitely help that there is some modicum of financial security for individuals severely affected by natural disasters.”

Women, people with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups are more vulnerable to the impacts of disasters and this project will involve them to promote financial inclusion.

The project falls in line with the Council’s effort to increase financial literacy and helping create awareness on the need to be financially secure.