Car wash retains staff

Having battled the impacts of COVID-19 to the local economy, a family-run car wash says their last option was to let go of staff.

Speaking to FBC News, General Manager for DAKS Kar Wash and Detailing Kavitesh Mani says they made a lot of decisions to keep the business running while ensuring staff were not let go.

“It did not affect our staff in any way, we did not do any deduction on their wages or anything but whatever was done was done on our management side we managed to reduce on our expenses and things we could cut down on”

Mani adds the business has been running since 2006 and 2020 was the most difficult year for them.

“The main time we were effected was during the lockdown than afterwards the business was ok, not up to par but was ok and we had people who were spending less, the whole economy was functioning that way, people used to spend less.”

He says that since last December they have seen a slight increase in business and they hope it will grow even more.