Cane farmers race against time

A few sugarcane farmers in Coqeloa outside Labasa town are racing against time in harvesting the remaining cane from their respective farms before mill closure this Friday.

This follows a directive from the Sugar Industry Tribunal after consulting the Sugar Cane Growers Council and Fiji Sugar Cooperation on the termination of the 2024 crushing season for Labasa Mill.

According to Shandala Devi, a farmer in Waiwari, one of the main contributing factors to the harvesting delay for farmers in the area is the unavailability of labourers and the wet weather.

“For me, the challenge was with labourers. After my husband’s sudden passing this year, only me and my son have been harvesting the cane. So I’m hoping I will secure a labourer to harvest the remaining cane on time.”



Farmer, Shandala Devi

Another farmer, Mohammed Yunus, has also acknowledged FSC for the two-day extension from the initial November 6 schedule, as most farmers are still behind in harvesting and hopeful that it will be completed before time.

Meanwhile, the FSC Labasa Mill 2024 crushing season begins in June 14 and will conclude this Friday.