Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 12:55 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

Adhering to stringent protocols has been challenging for businesses who are working to stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is more now that the Ministry of Trade and Commerce has introduced non-negotiable COVID-19 safety measures in order for businesses to continue operating during this time.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, businesses are grateful to have some opportunity to be able to operate again provided they meet the requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry has gone out on a limb to consider our requests for our members to be able to reopen, engage their employees, provide employment for their employees so that people can start earning some money.”

Batiweti says providing transportation to employees is one of many requirements that businesses will need to meet, however, this is somewhat a challenge for them.

“It’s a mixed bag of results, in that some of our members have adhered to providing transport and especially the retailers find it very difficult to be able to adhere to that requirement.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation hopes to secure a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade to raise questions and work on solutions while at the same time adhering to the measures in place.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.