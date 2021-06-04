Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements

Adhering to stringent protocols has been challenging for businesses who are working to stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is more now that the Ministry of Trade and Commerce has introduced non-negotiable COVID-19 safety measures in order for businesses to continue operating during this time.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, businesses are grateful to have some opportunity to be able to operate again provided they meet the requirements.

“The Ministry has gone out on a limb to consider our requests for our members to be able to reopen, engage their employees, provide employment for their employees so that people can start earning some money.”

Batiweti says providing transportation to employees is one of many requirements that businesses will need to meet, however, this is somewhat a challenge for them.

“It’s a mixed bag of results, in that some of our members have adhered to providing transport and especially the retailers find it very difficult to be able to adhere to that requirement.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation hopes to secure a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade to raise questions and work on solutions while at the same time adhering to the measures in place.