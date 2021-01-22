Home

Businesses affected by sudden change in curfew

Aidan Singh
February 2, 2021 5:15 am

Businesses in the capital city may not have been affected by TC Ana in the sense of damages but retailers say they were really affected.

Retailers say they were affected due to the last minute change in curfew hours last Saturday.

Tau Sports Sales Manager Jotika Vilash says they had already closed their shop and were half way home when they received news that curfew was reverted to 11pm to 4am.

“Today I can see that it’s very slack here, it’s not like before now people will shop less because they have to look after their kids and buy and buy their school things”

Kristiana Koroi, a Sales Assistant at Fashion of the Pacific says most of their customers did their shopping in the morning and went back home so by the time curfew was changed, the whole town was empty and they had no choice but to close up and go home.

“Yes business was affected due to the panic buying on Saturday and it will be like that for one to two weeks and the customers were rushing to get home so by the time curfew went back to normal town was empty”

Businesses were originally advised to close up by 12:30pm so by the time curfew was reverted most shops had already closed for the day.

