Business license reforms management

The Local Government Ministry has rolled out a new process for business licensing effective from the 1st of this month.

The new process is a modernised approach and will allow any type and size of business to apply for a license to operate.

Municipal Councils will be issuing licenses to businesses within the town boundary areas only.

The management of the business licences for those businesses that are located in rural areas including villages, informal settlements and those who are located outside town boundaries will still be carried out by the district offices in the respective areas.

Only three essential documents must be submitted with the application form.

These include a copy of business registration, tax identification number, and license application form

A copy of investment Fiji certificate and work permit of the Investor will be required for foreign investors.

Municipal Councils and District Offices will process business applications within a 48-hour time period.