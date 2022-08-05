Buituna scoops $28,000 prize

Ivamere Buituni recieving whooping prize of $28,000 at the charity partner fund handover yesterday.

A 36-year-old Nadi resident Ivamere Buituni scooped the whooping prize of $28,000 that was up for grab during Vodafone’s 28th birthday month.

She was presented with her reward at the charity partner fund handover yesterday.

Speaking to FBC News, Buituna says she plans to utilize the prize money to repay her Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service loan which she took for her Office Management studies.

“It was a two dollars top-up for a free call, and I didn’t know it will come this far, so it’s exciting and at the same time it feels like a blessing”

She also hopes to go and meet her family who resides in Australia.