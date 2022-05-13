BRED Bank group invests in new branch

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged the BRED Bank group for its continued confidence in investing in the Fijian economy.

He says the $2.6m development has improved the landscape of Lautoka and brings modern banking facilities with its suite of competitive products and services through various channels.

“This I believe marks the beginning of a fresh face of development for the city and expansion of facilities and strengthen efforts to render financial services to the people of Lautoka, both for commercial and retail customers.”

The President says it also marks the beginning of a fresh phase in the development of Lautoka city.



While opening the Lautoka Branch, President Katonivere stated that despite the pandemic, BRED bank remained confident to invest and expand which represents the reality of the Government’s ambition to foster economic and social advancement for all Fijians.



