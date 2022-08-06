BPO sector to create 100,000 jobs: Koya

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Over 100,000 employment opportunities are expected to be created in the Business Process Outsourcing sector for Fiji in the next decade.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, says the government has seen tremendous results in the BPO industry with a competitive advantage and value proposition offered.

Koya says they have seen progressive efforts made in the last two years alone.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a total of about 389 projects were registered within this period, with a proposed investment value of over $1.5 billion and proposed employment of 12,742 Fijians.

“The decisive leadership of considering outsourcing services as essential businesses has made it capable of creating 100,000 jobs, new jobs for Fijians in the next decade. This effect will be coupled with the right incentives and infrastructure and strategic marketing on place.”

Koya says as an innovative government, they have always made progress towards transforming Fiji to create a modern investment environment.

He says the focus is to secure Fijians a strong future.

The Minister adds that the government has paved the way to gain more prominence amongst international markets, including European countries.

Koya highlighted this last night during the launch of the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.