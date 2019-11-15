Bognor Regis man one of three charged

A man living in Bognor Regis – on the UK south coast – is one of three individuals charged over a major Twitter hack, according to the US Department of Justice.

Californian authorities filed felony charges against Mason Sheppard, 19.

A teenager in Tampa and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, were also charged in Florida.

Former President Barack Obama and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos were among the hack’s targets.

US Attorney David L Anderson said the arrests prove “nefarious hacking… for fun or profit” does not pay off.

Twitter accounts of multiple high-profile US figures were hijacked in an apparent Bitcoin scam on 15 July.

These included Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and reality star Kim Kardashian West, who all falsely tweeted out requests for Bitcoin donations.

In his statement, US Attorney Anderson said: “There is a false belief within the criminal hacker community that attacks like the Twitter hack can be perpetrated anonymously and without consequence.”