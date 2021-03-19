Bhikhabhai launches internet payment gateway

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to become innovative and Bhikhabhai and Company Limited is one of them.

The Company today opened a virtual door to its business that enables customers to order and shop online.

Chief Executive Viraaj Kantilal Lad says the project commenced before COVID-19 however due to the pandemic they had to think outside the box.

“We are very proud that our first shipment using the payment portal went yesterday. Our website went live and our first shipment went before the launch which is good news.”

The website has been in existence for the past 5 years, however, they have now revamped the system.

The Chief Executive says the new internet payment gateway will take their business to a new height.