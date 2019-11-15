Home

Be vigilant when buying on Facebook says FCCC

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 1, 2020 11:05 am
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging people to be vigilant when buying goods on Facebook.

The Commission says Fijians can sometimes find an online deal which is too good to be true.

These groups the council says allow scammers to advertise and sell goods via posts on their Facebook Page, however many of these profiles may be fake as they are easy to set up and abandon.

FCCC adds that people can also find it difficult to track down a seller if the transaction does not go accordingly.

