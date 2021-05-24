Around 10,000 visitors expected when borders open

Fiji is expecting to welcome around 10, 000 visitors when our international borders open on December 1st.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they have received more than 6,000 bookings for December alone, even as plans to re-open international borders are slowly taking shape.

Viljoen says the national airline has been working around the clock to prepare for a tourism industry restart, even revamping a few things.

“Excitement isn’t the word like ecstatic we are waiting and struggling along for the past two years and what people don’t realize is that we have used the past time to revamp our infrastructure.”

According to the Fiji Airways boss, they used their December 2019 schedules, made small changes and had every destination that we fly to up for sale – this has attracted 6,600 bookings.

And even if there’s an influx of flights, Viljoen says they have the manpower.

“We’ve got our academy and we have kept all our pilots current so we have close to 100 pilots ready to fly and some are already flying with our freight flights and repatriation flights and they are all current and ready to operate, we obviously have over the past months got our cabin crew up and to date we’ve got more than 200.”

Viljoen adds it’s the flight in the right direction as the national airline cannot wait to bring tourists back to the country