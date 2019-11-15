Home

Amendments to FCCC Act will help protect Fijians

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 1, 2020 7:50 am
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will monitor and ensure that prices are reduced to reflect duty and tax reductions beginning today. [File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will monitor and ensure that prices are reduced to reflect duty and tax reductions beginning today.

A bill was tabled in Parliament yesterday to amend the FCCC Act 2010 in which the Commission is given specific legal provision to ensure compliance.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the changes will empower the Commission to undertake a thorough review of the market and ensure the benefits of price reductions in food and white goods, as well as tax reductions, are enjoyed by all Fijian businesses and consumers alike.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our team will be out on the field tomorrow undertaking a survey. The survey will be targeted at data collection which is phase 1. An exercise of this magnitude, one need to understand will not happen almost immediately as we have to undertake investigations in phases.”

Abraham says the 2020-2021 budget sustainably safeguards the welfare of Fijian consumers.

He adds they’ve taken a collaborative approach with different businesses and industries on how their inventory levels are, and how they will pass the duty and tax reduction on to consumers.

The Commission is urging Fijians to show solidarity and compassion for one another during these trying times.

