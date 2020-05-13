Amazon trials online food delivery in India

Internet giant Amazon is entering the meal delivery business with a trial in four parts of India’s Bengaluru.

The move comes as pandemic lockdowns prompt a surge in online ordering in some places, such as the US.

However in India, the two big players in the market have seen significant declines in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Uber Eats retreated from the country last year, selling its business to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 10% stake in the Indian start-up.

Amazon has set ambitious plans for expansion in India, where it has invested some $6.5bn. Like rival Walmart, it sees significant growth potential in the fast-growing country.

It had reportedly planned to launch the food business before the lockdown, but delayed after lockdowns and restrictions on sales of non-essential items came into effect.

About 100 restaurants and kitchens are currently involved in the trial in Bengaluru, a tech hub in the southern part of the country. Depending on its success, Amazon hopes to offer the service across the country.