Amazon drivers look to sue for compensation over rights

A law firm is seeking to launch a group action against Amazon over employee rights for delivery drivers.

Leigh Day is claiming drivers hired via third party delivery companies to make deliveries for the online giant should be given rights enjoyed by employees.

The drivers are classed as being self-employed, meaning they are not entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay.

Article continues after advertisement

Amazon said it was committed to ensuring drivers were fairly paid by the delivery companies they work with.

Drivers making deliveries on behalf of Amazon for its “Delivery Service Partners” are not entitled to National Minimum Wage or an employment contract, Leigh Day said.

The law firm says it has already begun legal action on behalf of two drivers and is seeking others to join a group action.

Leigh Day, which brought, and won, a landmark case on behalf of Uber drivers for workers’ rights in February, claims at least three thousand drivers could potentially be owed more than a hundred million pounds in compensation.

It believes that because Amazon tells drivers how they should work, and how they fit into the business, they should have more rights.

Drivers are given estimated timings between deliveries via an app which they have to meet.