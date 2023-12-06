Aircalin expands Pacific connections

[Source: Aircalin]

Fijians will now be able to access direct flights to Papeete, Tahiti, and Noumea through New Caledonia’s international airline, Aircalin.

This has been revealed in a statement by the airline, which launched a new flight today between Fiji (Nadi airport) and French Polynesia.

By increasing flight frequencies between Noumea, Nadi, and Papeete, Aircalin is expanding its offer from Nadi with a new route, giving Fijians access to a new destination.

It also provides a second weekly flight with New Caledonia and provides access to an opening to the Pacific Islands, Australia, Asia, and Europe via Noumea.

It says the new flight connection is part of a regional focus strategy aimed at creating a better link between the countries of the Pacific region and at strengthening the historical, cultural, and economic ties existing between the various archipelagos.