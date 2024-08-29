Air New Zealand warns of inflation, competition impact in first-half of 2025

[Source: Reuters]

Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ), opens new tab reported a 61% slump in 2024 profit and warned of a potential impact from sticky inflation, intense competition and engine-related maintenance issues in the first half of fiscal 2025.

The country’s flagship carrier is grappling with a hit to demand from pricing competition from its U.S. counterparts and high inflation, while global engine maintenance requirements from Pratt & Whitney has affected aircraft availability.

“Air New Zealand is expecting a challenging year ahead,” CEO Greg Foran said.

Article continues after advertisement

The unfavourable trading conditions are expected to “remain similar through the first half of the 2025 financial year”, the carrier said.

Pratt & Whitney last year removed more than 1,000 engines from Airbus planes, which has led to the grounding of Air New Zealand’s planes intermittently.

These issues have had a significant impact on the airline’s operational and financial performance for the 2024 financial year, the carrier said.

Its earnings before tax fell to NZ$222 million ($138.55 million) from NZ$574 million a year ago. It, however, beat Visible Alpha consensus estimate of NZ$176.7 million.

The carrier declared a final dividend of 1.5 New Zealand cents per share for fiscal 2024.