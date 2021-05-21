Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji

Air New Zealand cancelled its freight flight to Fiji yesterday after it was not able to operate during the permitted time.

With borders still closed, freight flights continue to operate.

An Air New Zealand Spokesperson says Air New Zealand requests approval for operations each week from the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji as required under current COVID-19 settings.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that their flight yesterday was only permitted to operate for an arrival time of 10pm.

The Spokesperson says unfortunately this resulted in the service being cancelled due to Air New Zealand not being able to operationalize the slot time.