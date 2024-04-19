Advisory Committee to address transportation challenges

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced the formation of a Bus Industry Advisory Committee to tackle pressing issues impacting the public transportation sector.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, highlighted the committee’s focus on addressing challenges like fair pricing and service quality.

He further announced the appointment of Land Transport Authority Deputy Chair, Rajendra Prasad, to lead the newly formed committee.

“The Advisory Committee is expected to see a reform that will make bus travel more reliable, affordable, and convenient for Fijians, aligning with our broader mandate to enhance the overall welfare and satisfaction of consumers across the nation.”

The committee will comprise industry experts, consumer rights groups, and government officials, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the bus industry’s most pressing concerns.

The Fiji Bus Operator Association has welcomed the committee’s establishment.

General Secretary Rohit Latchan expressed optimism that the committee will provide a platform to address industry grievances and find solutions to existing problems.

He adds that this is a positive step towards a more efficient and user-friendly public transportation system in the country.