Abilities drive festive craft business in Labasa

Clerical Officer North Monisha Rao.

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities in the Northern Division is gearing up for the festive season with a collection of handmade craft products designed for events, functions, and home décor.

Clerical Officer North Monisha Rao says the centre has been producing a range of handmade household items crafted by students with diverse abilities, products now on sale and helping generate income that supports their long-term independence and wellbeing.

She says many people still make the mistake of seeing the disability first instead of the ability, a mindset she hopes will change through greater exposure to their work.

“We have young adults with disabilities up in the centre doing products such as garments, pillows, pillowcases, cushion covers, and these are the products that will teach them income generation. We are very fortunate today to have a booth at International Disability Day where we are able to showcase our products, so that we get more markets in the near future for more income generation for young people with disabilities.”

Teacher Reshma Prasad says success and independence are always achievable when individuals are given genuine opportunities to grow.

“We recognise their abilities and we try to thrive in all areas in whichever possible ways. We all know that ability shines through, and we need to recognise that every child has an equal opportunity for all the things that are offered.”

Prasad adds that while stigma has reduced over the years, more awareness and greater accessibility are still needed to ensure no one is left behind.

As the festive season approaches, the centre hopes its handcrafted products will not only attract buyers but also help build a market that values talent, inclusion, and the economic potential of every person.

