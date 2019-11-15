50% decline in sales

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has compelled companies to rethink their strategies and the way they operate.

Southern Security and Fire Protection Services have been in operation for the past 40 years, and this is the first time the business has noted a slowdown.

Director Rajendra Autar says he has noted a 50 percent decline in sales.

“People are not concentrating on buying fire protective equipment or buy anything which is out of their way. Just because of COVID-19 many people have lost their jobs and they do have enough money to buy such things to provide at home for protection.”

Southern Security and Fire Protection Services provide fire safety equipment in the country.

Autar says they have some activities as they are focusing on the servicing of the items supplied.