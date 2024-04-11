42-year-old woman arrested for alleged fraud

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has arrested and charged a 42-year-old woman for allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $900 through the mobile money transfer app.

Police say the accused from Olosara in Sigatoka is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $967 from two people on two different occasions.

It is alleged that both victims had received money from their relatives and within seconds it was transferred to the accused’s MPAiSA account and received a message that their money was successfully transferred to the accused.

Their MPAiSA accounts were allegedly hacked due to having given out personal information to scammers on Facebook.

The accused will be appearing at the Sigatoka Magistrate Court today.

Members of the public are reminded not to share personal information online.