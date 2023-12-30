$400,000 investment generates 20 more jobs

Business owner Vinesh Dayal

Lunch Box Restaurant has created 20 more jobs for people in Labasa.

The fast-food outlet has expanded its outlet to include a 175-seater that now employs 36 Fijians.

Business owner Vinesh Dayal says the restaurant, initially an 84-seater, has been expanded due to demand.

“We initially had only 18 staff at Lunch Box until now, we’ve taken another 20 people. The sitting capacity increases from 84 to 175.”

Dayal says they invested $400,000 for this expansion.

He adds that he sees potential in Labasa; hence, he decides to venture into expanding its service to the people in the Northern Division.