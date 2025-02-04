$36m investment to boost tourism

A $36 million investment into the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort Fiji is set to drive economic growth, creating 500 jobs and strengthening our tourism sector.

The project has secured financial backing from the Fiji National Provident Fund and BSP.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the project reflects growing confidence in Fiji’s investment climate.

“This demonstrates the confidence that now exists in the economy, and I am certain that over the next few months, there will be other major investment announcements.”

Managing Director of Relcorp Fiji, Bob Lowres, says the resort will set new standards for luxury and sustainability.

“We’re not just building a resort; we’re shaping a legacy that will deliver lasting benefits for Fiji and those who choose to join us.”

Lowres says the project aims to attract high-end travelers and compete with world-class destinations.

With over 80% of apartments already sold, investor interest remains high.

He adds that skilled labor shortages would not affect construction, as additional workers could be brought in if needed.

The resort is expected to be completed by late 2026, adding another world-class facility to Fiji’s thriving tourism industry.