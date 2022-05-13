Kava. [File Photo]

Fiji has earned around $3.4 million in Kava export earnings in the last five months.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says five months since the launch of the Kava Pilot project and Fiji has exported around 30.4 metric tonnes of Kava to Australia.

He says there are 94 Kava exporters in the country.

Reddy adds that there is a large population in Australia who are from the Pacific, particularly from Fiji, who consume kava.

The Minister says the government wants to capture the Kava market and a team from the Ministry is excelling in this area.