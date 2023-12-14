$2.6m boost for innovation

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Trade and SME has announced a $2.6 million grant to promote ground-breaking projects, demonstrating a tremendous commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister for Trade and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted the overwhelming response from young entrepreneurs, with a staggering $4.7 million worth of application received from 1450 individuals in just four months.

Kamikamica believes the increase in applications emphasizes how urgently young entrepreneurs need financial support.

Article continues after advertisement

“And for that reason, we need to find more innovative solutions, just like what George has embarked on, to meet the financing gap. One such program under the Ministry is the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme or YES Programme.”

Seeking to address this demand for support, Kamikamica says that the Ministry is taking inspiration from innovative initiatives.

With almost $300,000 in grants given to young, aspiring business owners with creative and viable ideas, the YES Program has supported 14 beneficiaries who have innovative and bankable projects.