Taxi business becoming more competitive

The increased economic activity in Capital City has boosted many taxi drivers from other bases including those in the Nasinu/Nakasi area to now operate in Suva.

This has also become a challenge for drivers at the Suva Market Taxi Station who claim that this has made the business more competitive in the past few months.

Taxi Driver Rajeshwar Prasad says Suva drivers understand these are difficult times and with business picking up slowly they hope the gloomy days may soon fade away.

He adds drivers are all operating at the same time due to the curfew which is a challenge.

“Jobs are there but there’s a lot of taxis going around our base. Outside there and on the main road. Sometimes they come in the market base.”

Another taxi driver Manjeet Singh adds they also have to think about their income.

“So we have to pay the owner like $300 or $400 a week but we are taking home only like $150 a week or even $100 a week at the moment.”

According to most taxi drivers in Capital City, there are more jobs for them during the weekend, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.