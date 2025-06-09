Zelenskiy vows prisoner swaps despite Russian delays

Source: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Sunday to press on with prisoner exchanges with Russia and said any failure by Moscow to uphold humanitarian accords cast doubt over U.S. and other efforts to end the more than three-year-old conflict.

Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians to be attentive to air raid warnings in the aftermath of heavy Russian air attacks.

The president was speaking a day after Russian officials accused Ukraine of postponing the latest prisoner swap indefinitely. A Ukrainian official had already rejected the Russian allegation.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine had not yet received the full list of prisoners to be released under agreements clinched in talks in Turkey.

“The Russian side is therefore, like always, even in these matters, is trying to play some kind of dirty political and information game,” Zelenskiy said.

“The important thing is to get a result, to ensure that people are brought home. We believe that the exchanges will continue and will do everything for this.

“If the Russians do not stand by agreements even in humanitarian matters, it casts great doubt on all international efforts — including those by the United States in terms of talks and diplomacy.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has put pressure on both Ukraine and Russia to move towards a resolution on the war. Ukraine has said it backs a U.S. call for a 30-day ceasefire, while Russia says certain conditions must first be met.

In concluding his address, Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be especially attentive to air raid warnings.

“In the coming days we must pay attention to air raid warnings,” he said. “Look after yourselves, look after Ukraine.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.