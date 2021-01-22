WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study

A World Health Organization team emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan today to start fieldwork in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

The researchers, who were required to isolate for 14 days after arriving in China, left their quarantine hotel with their luggage including at least four yoga mats in the midafternoon and headed to another hotel.

The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

Former WHO official Keiji Fukuda, who is not part of the team in Wuhan, has cautioned against expecting any breakthroughs, saying it may take years before any firm conclusions can be made about the virus’s origin.