Vietnam's death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises to 24

[Source: Reuters]

Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 24 people and injured another 299 in northern Vietnam on the weekend, the government said, as authorities warned of more flooding.

The typhoon was Asia’s most powerful storm this year and made landfall on the country’s northeastern coast on Saturday. It has disrupted power supplies and telecommunications in several parts of the country, mostly in Quang Ninh and Haiphong, the government said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

The weather agency on Monday warned of more floods and landslides, noting that rainfall ranged between 208 millimetres and 433 millimetres (8.2 inches to 17.1 inches) in several parts of the region over the past 24 hours.

“Floods and landslides are damaging the environment and threatening people’s lives,” the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said in a report.

In a separate bulletin, the centre said flood risks are particularly high in Lang Son, Cao Bang, Yen Bai and Thai Ngyen provinces.