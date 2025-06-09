US says it is not at war with Venezuela despite strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. [Photo: EPA]

The United States says it is at war — but not with Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the claim a day after American strikes in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Washington says the move is aimed at forcing a transition of power.

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino says members of Maduro’s security team and “innocent civilians” were killed, while the government has condemned what it calls military aggression.

Article continues after advertisement

The army says it now backs interim President Delcy Rodríguez.

A Venezuelan told the BBC there are fears over whether any transition of power can be peaceful.

Maduro is reportedly being held in a New York jail on drug trafficking-related charges, which he has previously denied.

US President Donald Trump says America will “run” Venezuela until a “safe and proper” transition is achieved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.