US, Iran teams meet for two hours in Rome

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held more than two hours of talks with an Iranian delegation in Rome.

On Friday about Tehran’s nuclear program and agreed to meet again in the near future, a senior U.S. official said.

“The talks continue to be constructive – we made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future.

Article continues after advertisement

We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation,” the official said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.