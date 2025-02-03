US ends protections for thousands of Venezuelans

[ Source : Reuters ]

President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated deportation relief for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing U.S. government documents that it obtained.

The move affects more than 300,000, or about half, of the 600,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) living in the United States, and could take effect within two months, according to the Times.

Those affected would lose their deportation relief and access to work permits 60 days after the federal government publishes the termination notice, according to the Times. It did not say when the document would be published.

The more than 300,000 Venezuelans had TPS through April, according to the notice reported by the Times. The other half, not impacted by the pending notice, have protections through September.