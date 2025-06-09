US discussing latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, White House says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks before a TV news camera at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S [Source: Reuters]

The United States continues to discuss a ceasefire proposal for a 60-day truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas that the Palestinian militant group has accepted, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Hamas accepted this proposal after the president of the United States posted a very strong statement about this conflict on Truth Social yesterday,” Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing at the White House.

