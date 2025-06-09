US baby born from 30-year-old frozen embryo breaks record

Source : BBC NEWS

A baby boy has been born to an Ohio couple from an embryo that was frozen for more than 30 years, reportedly setting a new world record.

Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, welcomed their son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday. Ms Pierce told MIT Technology Review her family thought “it’s like something from a sci-fi movie”.

It is believed to be longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful live birth. The previous record-holder was a pair of twins who were born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pierces had tried to have a child for seven years before they decided to adopt the embryo Linda Archerd, 62, made with her then-husband in 1994 through IVF.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.