‘Urgency’: WHO expects more monkeypox cases globally

[Source: Aljazeera]

The World Health Organization says it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox were reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus.

The UN agency says it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa.

Although it belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder.