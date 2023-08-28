Ukraine says it has liberated southeastern village of Robotyne

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to advance further south in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.

“Robotyne has been liberated,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar was quoted as saying by Ukraine’s military.

The military said last week that its forces had raised the national flag in Robotyne, but also said at the time that they were still coming under fire in the settlement.