UK turns to King Charles and royals to mollify Trump like no others can

[Source: Reuters]

The British royals will display their unrivalled soft power when Donald Trump visits Britain next week, seeking to mollify the U.S. President as few others can.

Once head of the largest empire in history, the British monarch’s main diplomatic job now is to schmooze and dazzle world leaders like Trump at grand state occasions in the hope that they will look upon Britain favourably.

“Derided by many as antiquated and hopelessly out of date – it’s the royal family and the monarchy which is attracting the most powerful person in the world,” he told Reuters.

Article continues after advertisement

Back in February, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to win the approval of the president after his return to office and keep him onside over the war in Ukraine and possible trade tariffs, it was to the royals that he turned.

In a slightly awkward exchange in the White House Oval Office, Starmer brought out a letter from King Charles offering Trump an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, a move that immediately won over a delighted president.

“Isn’t it beautiful? He’s a beautiful man, a wonderful man,” Trump told Starmer. “We look forward to being there and honouring the king and honouring … your country. Your country is a fantastic country and it’ll be our honour to be there.”

After he arrives on Tuesday, Trump will receive the full red carpet treatment.

He and his wife Melania will be greeted the following day by the king’s son and heir Prince William, who the president described as “very handsome” after they met last December, and his wife Kate.

They will then enjoy a carriage procession, a lavish state banquet, a fly past by military aircraft and a gun salute.

The British government hopes the royals will prove a trump card in what could be a crucial visit as it seeks to underpin

defence and security ties with Washington, having already secured a favourable tariff deal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.