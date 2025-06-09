World

UK turns to King Charles and royals to mollify Trump like no others can

Reuters

September 13, 2025 2:15 pm

[Source: Reuters]

The British royals will display their unrivalled soft power when Donald Trump visits Britain next week, seeking to mollify the U.S. President as few others can.

Once head of the largest empire in history, the British monarch’s main diplomatic job now is to schmooze and dazzle world leaders like Trump at grand state occasions in the hope that they will look upon Britain favourably.

“Derided by many as antiquated and hopelessly out of date – it’s the royal family and the monarchy which is attracting the most powerful person in the world,” he told Reuters.

Article continues after advertisement

Back in February, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to win the approval of the president after his return to office and keep him onside over the war in Ukraine and possible trade tariffs, it was to the royals that he turned.

In a slightly awkward exchange in the White House Oval Office, Starmer brought out a letter from King Charles offering Trump an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, a move that immediately won over a delighted president.

“Isn’t it beautiful? He’s a beautiful man, a wonderful man,” Trump told Starmer. “We look forward to being there and honouring the king and honouring … your country. Your country is a fantastic country and it’ll be our honour to be there.”

After he arrives on Tuesday, Trump will receive the full red carpet treatment.

He and his wife Melania will be greeted the following day by the king’s son and heir Prince William, who the president described as “very handsome” after they met last December, and his wife Kate.

They will then enjoy a carriage procession, a lavish state banquet, a fly past by military aircraft and a gun salute.

The British government hopes the royals will prove a trump card in what could be a crucial visit as it seeks to underpin
defence and security ties with Washington, having already secured a favourable tariff deal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Officers to return to their units as Narcotics Bureau is rebuilt

FSM calls for adaptation to evolving health needs

Fiji Airways makes aviation history with APEX award

Sole Fintech plans to reach 100k investors

Faith and family support drive Dutt’s journey to the bar

Labour drain hits top dalo exporter

Namau project falls short of target

Youth entrepreneur launches Labasa play centre

Two Police Officers arrested for alleged drug offenses

Naiyaga overcomes challenges to be admitted to the bar

Vodafone’s $100 million upgrade brings 5G

UK turns to King Charles and royals to mollify Trump like no others can

'Fearful' Muslim Australians demand action, not words

Bulikiobo honoured with World Athletics Veteran pin

In surprise twist, Armani's will sets stage for sale of fashion empire

Nasova set for Flying Fijians debut

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in custody

Nadroga crush Yasawa in Marama Championship clash

Fiji beat Philippines to claim fifth place in EAP qualifier

'Like a military operation': Koreans describe anxiety after US immigration raid

Century for Salt on record-breaking night for England

US launches pilot program to speed air taxi deployment

Vodafone Vanua Trophy round 1 thrillers kick off 2025 season

Depleted T/Naitasiri FC prepares for playoff

FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

With ‘The Grand Finale,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ is really coming to an end

Different versions of ‘home’ roost at the American Folk Art Museum

Drones and metal detectors: Why securing outdoor events is challenging

Lautoka fired up for revenge against Naitasiri

Police sergeant and former officer in custody

Sasalu proud to represent Fiji

Akon concert confirmed for PNG Independence celebrations

47 families secure homes

First cohort of Fijian volunteers completes pioneering exchange

Netball IDC back after two years

Lab shortage delays food testing

Will farming under solar panels take off?

Fashion meets Freud. A new exhibit explores clothes through a psychoanalytic lens

Kava value chain under review

NFL reviewing domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Bold climate plan to lead the Pacific

Courts opens $5.2 million Mega Store

Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter mourn death of Parent Trap costar Polly Holliday

South Korea workers detained in US raid head home

Cillian Murphy shuts down Voldemort casting rumors for Harry Potter show

White House tightens security after Kirk killing

High costs limit water access, says WAF

Henry Cavill injured while training for Highlander, postponing production

Koroi recognized as a fearless voice in Fijian journalism

Former Wallaby is new Drua CEO

ACCF saves half a million dollars by not appointing CEO

Fisher stands tall amid criticism

Greenpeace praises Solomon Islands’ approach to deep-sea mining

Shankar trials with Sydney FC

RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Tournament draws over 140 participants

Nadogo student pushes for rural empowerment

Kadavu Women focuses on development

Accident claims two lives

New officers reminded of duty to serve with integrity

Qereqeretabua expects rise in youth candidates

Designer Michael Kors blends earthy and elegant at New York Fashion Week

FAME awards is back after 17 years

Passenger caught with prohibited substances, faces legal action

Youth are most affected by suicide

Sole Fintech shines on global stage

Koster is new World Netball Board Oceania Regional Director

Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

Vanua and Ranadi kick off with impact beyond rugby

Cook Islands Coach pleased with team's progress in Fiji

Team Fiji gymnasts set for Australian clubs carnival

PALM Scheme not about separating families, says Minister

Three Yavusas back Mount Kasi development

U.S. authorities find rifle, release photos in hunt for killer of Charlie Kirk

Largest Dalo exporter builds $20 million enterprise

Police investigate fake death claims about Ratu Epeli

Timely boost for Kadavu Rugby Union

$1.5 million debt put on hold

I could have run 9.42 in 'super-spikes' says Bolt

Govt plans to boost sugarcane production in Sigatoka

Fiji, UAE to seal education deal

North Korea leader's daughter likely successor

24 men’s teams for Coral Coast 7s

Health and safety concerns at Labasa food market

Byrne confident in three-kicker strategy

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem ready to stand trial next week

Rising youth sexual offences a concern for Police

Todd frustrated after boxer misses out

Rev. Bhagwan urges Pacific to reject ‘get rich quick’ mentality

Young leaders urged to advocate for change

Police arrest suspect in Nadera grab-and-run incident

Vula honours late father with World Cup dream

Bad Bunny says he decided not to tour in U.S. due to ICE raid concerns

Ferris wheel incident case with DPP, says ACCF

Commissioner touts 'very broad powers' as NBA looks into Clippers

Kaitlyn Bristowe says she is 'still suffering years later' from injuries sustained on Dancing With the Stars

Big Brother star Rachel Reilly addresses controversial exit

$200,000 fine stands as firm defies EIA orders

Airports tighten security measures

Namosi villagers endorse retail and office development

Cuba's electrical grid collapses in nationwide blackout

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting after eight-year break

Nakula ready to lead Fiji Baby Pearls to World Cup

Physiotherapists drive recovery for amputees

Kunatani to feature for Navosa

Women get the tools to master finance and digital tech

Karan to debut at World Athletics Championships this Sunday

Homecoming sparks economic boom

Prison officers jailed over brutal death of inmate

Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane have a Titanic reunion at the One Battle After Another premiere

Simbine aims for success at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

New campaign aims to stop road accidents

UK PM Starmer and Israeli president clash during 'tough' meeting

WAF rolls out major upgrade

South Africa beat England by 14 runs in rain-shortened T20

Charlie Kirk, TV personality and right-wing activist, dies at 31 after being shot at Utah Valley University

RFMF withdraws strike-out application in lawsuit

NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life

Brazilian judge votes to annul Bolsonaro case

Ro Filipe to stand in for PM

Joinery Company fined $30k

The (fashion) show must go on, despite death of Giorgio Armani

NFA urges vigilance after fires wreck homes and business

New agreement to safeguard election process

$2 million push to power community projects

Netflix's chief product officer Eunice Kim to leave

Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

New partnership boosts support for Fijians facing cyber threats

Floods in Indonesia's Bali kill at least nine, officials say

Saville makes debut for Fiji women’s cricket team

Blue Pacific united under "Ocean of Peace" banner

Ba Women ready to get Ranadi season underway

Pacific leaders ratify historic climate finance treaty

Ecuador stuns Argentina, Bolivia books play-off spot

Influential figures linked to drug operations

Calls for Fiji Airways to boost Pacific regional connections

Patients walk sooner with robotic-assisted surgery

Apple unveils iPhone Air, its slimmest handset yet

US shot-putter Saunders suspended for whereabouts failures

Rabuka and Albanese push for new security treaty

Vanua Levu set for massive tourism makeover

Historic deal puts Fiji on global luxury map

Flying Fijians prepare for PNC semifinal in Denver

Saratibau finishes in World’s top 10

Rural women urged to prioritise physical activity

SMPS hosts first Athletics Festival

New EMR to transform patient care

Pacific media locked out of Albanese press conference in Honiara

Diaspora urges Fiji Airways to boost Pacific connectivity

Police nab two suspects in supermarket robbery

Youth Parliament empowers future leaders

Geelong Cats star abuses News Corp photographer at training

Safe access restored at Bilalevu Cemetery

FBC’s reliance on PSB fee drops by 44%

Rabuka to meet Luxon

First green supply chain led by women

Project targets food security

Fiji Women’s Cricket suffers first defeat to Indonesia

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he's 'very unhappy' about strike

Foreign coach for National Men’s Football team

New competition format for Vanua and Ranadi Trophy

Ratu Peceli remanded over doctor’s alleged murder

First Muslim to play for England’s national football team

We are not passive bystanders, Manele tells leaders

LeBron James publishes essay in China’s People’s Daily newspaper

Minister sounds alarm on suicide rates

Vatukarasa Markaz secures community with new fence

Three suspects allegedly rob Halal Supermarket

Ministry targets elderly fitness

Sustainable kava and fisheries plan to boost economy

Judicial review hearing date set in Malimali case

Apple holds down new iPhone prices amid threats of Trump tariffs

Abuse of office allegations under probe, files with DPP

Kiran calls for nationwide suicide awareness

Pedestrian killed in Raiwaqa accident

Norway ruling Labour Party wins reelection while populists score gains

Rewa banking on experienced coaches for campaign

Fiji signs security deal with the Solomon Islands

Baby Pearls finalizing preparations

Turaga urges multi-front drug fight

Man charged for Doctor's alleged murder

Israeli military evacuation order triggers panic in Gaza City

Ministry targets poor hygiene and expired products in inspections

FNU advances key projects amid hurdles

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

Fiji, Vanuatu reaffirm commitment to resolve maritime border

Man City and Premier League settle dispute over sponsorship rules

Communities get direct access to cyber support

Farmers receive suspended sentences for street robbery

Australia PM urges opposition lawmaker to apologise for anti-Indian comments

Italian fashion king Giorgio Armani mourned in private funeral

Suva FC in talk with Babs Khan

Fiji faces critical shortage of legislative drafters

Congress releases Epstein's 'birthday book,' including alleged Trump letter

Imran confident of bounce-back in play-off return leg

Lomani commends youngsters after Fiji's win

New hospital plan promises a 2035 rescue

Mental health starts before birth

Testing key to healthy crop production

Rural youths hope for real market access

Five key moments from MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande win big