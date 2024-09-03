UK suspends some arms exports to Israel

[Source: BBC]

The UK has suspended some arms sales to Israel, saying there is a “clear risk” the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK will be suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel.

The affected equipment includes parts for fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

Mr Lammy said the UK continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself, and this did not amount to an arms embargo.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant posted on X to say he was “deeply disheartened” by the move, while foreign minister Israel Katz said it sent a “very problematic message” to Hamas and Iran.

Mr Katz added that Israel operated according to international law.

Western governments have been coming under growing pressure to halt arms sales to Israel over how it is waging the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The foreign secretary said many MPs, lawyers and international organisations had raised concerns about British arms export licensing to Israel.

He immediately sought a review of British arms exports to Israel after the Labour government took office in July, Mr Lammy added.

He said the partial ban covered items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza”.

But parts made in the UK for the F35 fighters that Israel is using to strike targets in Gaza will not be included in the UK’s ban.

The decision is more significant politically than militarily – UK arms sales to Israel are small, just 1% of the country’s defence imports.

The US is by far the biggest supplier of arms to Israel, accounting for 69% of its imports of major conventional arms between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

But it is still striking that one of Israel’s closest allies has judged there is a clear risk the country may use some of its arms’ exports to violate international humanitarian law.

The announcement may come as no surprise to the government of Israel – it has been long-flagged – but it will still hurt.