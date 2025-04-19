Trump says US will 'pass' on Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon

[ Source: BBC News ]

Donald Trump said the US will “take a pass” on brokering further Russia-Ukraine war talks if Moscow or Kyiv “make it very difficult” to reach a peace deal.

The US president told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he was not expecting a truce to happen in “a specific number of days” but he wanted it done “quickly”.

His comments came hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the US would abandon talks “if it’s not going to happen”.

Rubio says they are not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end as US has “other priorities to focus on”.

