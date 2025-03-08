Trump pulls $400m from Columbia University

[ Source: BBC News ]

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration says it has canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million to Columbia University because of what it described as antisemitic harassment on and near the school’s New York City campus.

The announcement was made in a joint statement today.

The school receives millions of dollars from the government for healthcare and science research, but the Trump administration did not say which grants and contracts will be affected.

The cuts will come out of the more than $5 billion in grants presently committed to Columbia.

The announced cuts are likely to face legal challenges, with civil rights groups saying they lacked due process and can be an unconstitutional punishment for protected speech.

