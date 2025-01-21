Trump orders federal workers back to office full-time

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump has ordered federal workers to return to the office five days a week, signing an executive order in front of cheering supporters at Washington’s Capital One Arena on Monday.

The move would force large numbers of white-collar government employees to forfeit remote working arrangements, reversing a trend that took off in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of Trump’s allies have said the return-to-work mandate is intended to help gut the civil service, making it easier for Trump to replace long-serving government workers with loyalists.

In a brief statement posted to the White House’s website, Trump ordered all heads of departments and agencies to, “as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.”

The return-to-office order is being paired with a hiring freeze and the creation of an advisory body – dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which is meant to help Trump take huge chunks out of the federal government and eliminate some agencies wholesale.

Experts say the aggregate effect of the changes will be to drive frustrated government employees out of their jobs, a goal the Trump team is explicitly gunning for.

Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab CEO Elon Musk – who chairs DOGE – recently predicted that revoking “the COVID-era privilege” of telework would trigger “a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”

Not all government workers would be covered. A quarter of the federal workforce is unionized and many are covered by bargaining agreements that allow for remote work or hybrid arrangements.