World

Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

Reuters

March 24, 2025 7:00 am

[Source: Reuters]

Trump administration officials defended their use of extraordinary war powers to deport scores of Venezuelan migrants despite a judge blocking the move and Venezuela denying U.S. officials’ assertions that the deportees were gang members.

“It’s modern-day warfare, and we are going to continue to fight that and protect American citizens every single step of the way,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the “Sunday Morning Futures” program.

Bondi said the Trump administration’s decision to deport 137 Venezuelan migrants last weekend to El Salvador was justified because they were members of Venezuela’s feared Tren de Aragua gang and posed a safety risk.

Article continues after advertisement

Venezuela’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, said on Friday, however, that none of the Venezuelans deported by the U.S. to El Salvador were members of the gang, which Washington has declared a terrorist group. Relatives and immigration advocates for some of the men have also denied any links.

The administration used the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, to deport the migrants on the grounds that they were committing violent crimes and sending money back to Venezuela.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said on Friday he would continue to probe whether the Trump administration violated his order temporarily blocking the use of the act for deportations after it failed to turn around two flights carrying the Venezuelans.

The Trump administration is facing a March 25 deadline to respond to his request for more details on the deportations.

Some legal scholars view the situation as an escalation in President Donald Trump’s confrontation with the judiciary and say it raises concerns of a looming constitutional crisis.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, told ABC News’ “This Week” program that he would not defy Boasberg’s order but reiterated that the Trump administration would continue its arrests of migrants they deem dangerous.

“We’re going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan said. “We will keep targeting the worst of the worst.”

Bondi criticized Boasberg for interfering with the Trump administration’s agenda.

“This is an out-of-control judge, a federal judge trying to control our entire foreign policy,” she said.

On Friday, Boasberg told a justice department lawyer at a hearing that he could not recall ever having heard government lawyers address him in the way the administration had in this case. He did not specify what language he took issue with.

Bondi also stepped up her critiques of other federal judges who she accused of trying to stymie the president’s policies.

“We are in court every day, fighting against these activist judges. We’re not going to stop. Many of them should be recused from these cases,” Bondi said. “They will be recused from these cases.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

DPM Prasad firmly stands by the Prime Minister

Waqa clarifies meeting guidelines

FHCL prepares for revaluation

People unaware of consumer rights: Shandil

Truth and Reconciliation Commission gains support

New computers for RKS students

Tunabuna calls for revival of sheep grazing

Idle land transformed into agricultural hub

Government steps up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity

Fiji-China cooperation reaches milestone

Police uproot over 31,000 Marijuana plants in Kadavu

Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

Jackson admits it was more of a holiday

Western Force too strong for Drua Women

Players urged to have fun

Elder happy his efforts have been recognized

Turkey jails Istanbul mayor before trial, stoking opposition anger

Ingebrigtsen matches Gebrselassie with indoor worlds distance double

Hyderabad showcase batting might again in IPL victory

Drua walloped in Perth

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza.

Taletawa dedicates award to coach Elder

USA Tour up next for Saratibau

Suva Touch Rugby Association to compete in Pacific Cup

Help locate Kauyaca

Hazlewood shines in IPL opening victory

Protesters in Turkey rally 'for justice' after mayor's arrest

Anaïs Mitchell shows dreamers have power in Hadestown, starring Christine Anu

Born Again treads the same ground as its predecessor

US to import millions of eggs from Turkey and South Korea to ease prices

Win against Force crucial for Drua

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

SODELPA confident after high turnout at AGM

Health workers encouraged to lead TB fight

Tourist pleas for friendly infrastructure

Rere dedicates award to family back in Bua

New station strengthens farming community in Ba

Tupac wrote the ultimate anthem for single mothers

Thousands of agents diverted to Trump immigration crackdown

Comic Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer for second time

Trump's Social Security chief backs down from 'shutting down' agency

Israel strikes Lebanon after first rocket attack since ceasefire

Need to ‘professionalize’ football in Fiji

Crusaders crush Blues at Eden Park

Growers set to elect representatives after two decades

Women break barriers in surveying

Suva Touch Rugby kick starts 2025 season

Second straight home game loss for Highlanders

Round one TKO for James “The Beast” Singh

AG pushes for discrimination solutions

Goffin stuns Alcaraz, Djokovic makes winning Miami return

Women entrepreneurs making strides in business

Back-to-back for Taletawa, Ravutaumada wins Sportsman of the year

Devo Babas crowned Marist 7s winners

Japan, China, South Korea discuss security

We will be around, says PM

Devo Babas to face Dominion Brothers in Marist 7s final

Fa calls for experienced lawyers in iTaukei institution cases

Jackson not focused on refereeing

Naitasiri U17 through to FSSRL Eastern Zone quarters

“Don’t write us off just yet”: Waranivalu

New feed mill opens in Makoi

Promoting healthy oral habits

Vatuwaqa Rugby hosts cleanup campaign

Court rules against K-pop group NewJeans in record label dispute

Mariah Carey wins copyright case over Christmas hit

Men’s quarterfinals set for Marist 7s

New champion to be crowned at Marist 7s

Rokowati dedicates win to family

Missed opportunities cause of Bula Boys downfall

Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76

Fiji ready to debut at NZ Heritage tournament

Tom Cruise, Superman and 'Avatar' hold keys to 2025 box office

Traffic congestion trial starts next week

Trump revokes parole for 530,000 migrants

ITLFC decisions can be questioned says Fa

OSC notes increase in toxic content and fraud

Heavy rain expected in Eastern Viti Levu

Yalobi village faces climate change effects

Cyprus museum showcases rare religious treasures recovered after looting

Venezuela minister says no Tren de Aragua members among US deportees

Hamas studies US 'bridge' proposal for truce as Israel escalates return to war

U2 to get highest honour at Britain's Ivors songwriting awards

Heathrow resumes some flights, aiming for full operations tomorrow

Cherry blossoms, free visas, and a stronger rouble drive Russians to Japan

Maitoga excited to be part of Marist 7s

Dr. Nakarawa issues stern warning to officers

Regular dental check-ups vital says MoH

Navy stuns Seahawks in final-minute to win Marist 7s

Hard work pays off for Raravula

New Zealand too strong for Bula Boys

Dawai welcomes court’s decision

Warriors breaks seven-year drought

BAT celebrates farmer’s excellence

Over $1 million in transactions recorded

Chiefs overpower Moana Pasifika with ease

Jackson confident in backrow depth

Tako Lavo: A brotherhood from the highlands

Saratibau honored to be nominated

Surveyors push for digital change

Fostering racial unity together: AG

ICAO urges participation in key aviation survey

Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Jay Anik after three years of marriage

Police rules out existence of drug lab

Socceroos gain confidence after 5-1 win

Lautoka’s waste strategy sets example says Khan

Fijian national arrested in Samoa for drug case

Two injured in Raiwaqa accident

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco turn up the heat on ‘Hot Ones’

Bula Boys look forward to valuable experience

‘Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals autism diagnosis

Top Pacific diplomats to talk on Bougainville independence

SMEs receive new tablets to enhance online reach

Kristina Khorram, former chief of staff to Sean Combs, denies ‘horrific accusations’

Russia says Ukrainian drone attack already violates proposed ceasefire

Drua focus on smarter play for Force clash

Ravula re-signs with Fijian Drua

Nakarawa suspects more officers involved in drug incident

Vukaloto falls back on rugby, grateful for tourneys

Police to recruit ex-officers

Kumar urges aspiring athletes not to give up

LTA proposes restoring NRSC’s autonomy

Studio engineer charged with stealing unreleased Eminem music

$2.2m warehouse opens in Labasa

Japan become first nation to qualify for World Cup as Kamada, Kubo strike

American citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US

Fiji and China talks could spark tourism surge

WIN convention to champion inclusivity

Gauff dishes out double bagel to Kenin in Miami

Sia has filed for divorce after two years of marriage

Unlocking Girmit’s economic aspects key: DPM Prasad

Trump signs critical mineral executive order

Columbia up against Trump deadline

North Korea's Kim oversees test-fire of anti-aircraft missile system

Film 'Coco 2' in development at Disney and Pixar studios

Lautoka officer faces charges for alleged abuse of authority

Prasad calls for international recognition of Girmit history

Plans to bolster mushroom production

Fijians advised to conserve water

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts will be in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Miley Cyrus must face lawsuit over claims she copied Bruno Mars hit

Ukraine strikes Russian strategic bomber airfield

No Rest, No Excuses – Drua Women embrace the grind

Raquraqura takes a leap of faith in rugby journey

Silktails ready for first home game

Fiji, India discuss labour agreements

Interesting guest speaker for 2024 Sports Awards Night

FCS terminates officers following drug raid

Police Force drafts new drug testing policy

Consultation process key to electoral law reforms

Financial gaps hinder aviation progress, says ICAO

Baravilala calls for national support

Decentralized services to enhance oral health

France hooker Mauvaka gets three-match ban

Online Safety Commission issues scam warning

Coventry: first woman and first African to lead International Olympic Committee

JP’s urged to uphold legal integrity

At least 91 killed in Gaza as Israel scraps ceasefire

Defence Ministry holds strategic planning forum

FCS terminates officers following drug raid

Penn Badgley just gave us a crossover for the ages

State Dept denies deleting data

Gaga says she’s ‘just getting started’

Turkey detains Istanbul mayor in so-called 'coup'

Commuters suggest solutions for traffic congestion

Food system faces critical challenges

“Learning curve for Murray”: Jackson

Minister urges collective action against crime

Fiji strengthens defense and maritime security

Businessman denies charge in drug case

Review team aims for inclusive electoral reforms

Village boys out to prove themselves

Parents support a motivator for Kumar

Defensive strategy in place for Fiji

New Zealand, US relationship on strong footing

Morgan says medical incident caused by food poisoning

Fiji to enhance investment opportunities with PNG

Israel says it has launched new ground operation in Gaza

Mikey Madison to make ‘SNL’ debut

Kyrgios earns first win in more than two years

Review team aims for inclusive electoral reforms

Fiji hold 'life-changing' World Cup dream: Jennings

Fiji urged to accelerate BBNJ ratification

M23 rebels enter another eastern Congo town

UN Resident Coordinator pays courtesy call to Police Commissioner

Bruce Willis’ daughter says he’s ‘doing great’

All Blacks coach ready for 'conversation' with league star Ponga

Stanley Tucci discovered his thyroid ‘was non-functioning’

Ottawa condemns recent Chinese executions of Canadian citizens

Humility molds Paralympian

Ministry targets remote areas for dental access

Pacific Aviation’s future depends on unified leadership

Drua focus on physical dominance

Pace set to clinch U21 title, says Matairakula

Government rejects lease claims on Nasealevu catchment

Climate shift endangers water

Clean-up exposes growing litter crisis

Wind poses challenge for Bula Boys

Pope Francis no longer needs ventilation

Jonathan Majors says he and Meagan Good are married