Trump claims Zelenskiy letter signals Ukraine dialogue

[ Source: Reuters ]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the Ukrainian leader expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,’.

Trump also said Ukraine was prepared to sign a rare earth minerals deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Zelenskiy’s talks with Trump in the White House last Friday broke down in acrimonious exchanges.

On Monday Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.