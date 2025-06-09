World

Thailand shifts gear in flood evacuation; Indonesia death toll climbs to 61

Reuters

November 28, 2025 6:47 am

[Source: Reuters]

Flood rescue teams in Thailand readied drones to deliver aid and helicopters dropped supplies to people marooned on rooftops.

As the death toll from its worst floods in years rose and the number killed by a cyclone in Indonesia climbed to 61.

Thailand’s government said 55 people died during severe floods from a week of heavy rain that has devastated nine southern provinces, while on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, rescue teams battled to reach communities cut off by landslides and floods that wreaked chaos in three provinces.

Article continues after advertisement

Thailand has pushed relief efforts into high gear after the military brought in an aircraft carrier, 20 helicopters and convoys of trucks to deliver food, medicine and dinghies, and issued a public appeal for boats and jet skis to reach people stranded for days by waters up to 2 metres (7 feet) high.

Floodwaters had receded on Thursday in Thailand’s worst-hit city of Hat Yai and authorities were optimistic that access could increase and allow basic services to be restored.

“Efforts to assist the public are continuing, but the flooding situation will be a long fight,” Thai government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said.

 

Nearly 3 million people have been affected by floods in southern Thailand, with thousands of people huddling in evacuation centres, while in neighbouring Malaysia, similar flooding in seven states killed two people and forced more than 34,000 into shelters.

TROPICAL CYCLONE DEVASTATES INDONESIAN ISLAND

On Sumatra, an Indonesian island of 60 million people, a tropical cyclone unleashed deadly floods and landslides, with at least 100 people missing and power outages and damaged infrastructure hampering rescue efforts.

Kompas TV showed images of earth sliding down a hillside to pile up in front of homes, while gushing waters higher than 1 metre (3.5 feet) swept along debris and the branches of trees.

People were carried out of their homes through fast-flowing water and helped onto orange rubber boats in the teeming rain, video from the search and rescue agency showed.

Verified images from West Sumatra showed rescue teams carrying bodies through deep mud and cars displaced and on top of each other after being carried away by a tide of floodwater.

Meteorologists say current extremes of weather in Southeast Asia could stem from the interaction of two active systems, Typhoon Koto in the Philippines and the unusual formation of Cyclone Senyar in the Malacca Strait.

Global warming can bring more frequent extreme events as higher sea surface temperatures supercharge tropical storms.

The most recent floods follow a series of deadly typhoons and heavy monsoon rains that have lashed the Philippines and Vietnam and swelled floods elsewhere.

ARMY REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE

Thailand’s army engineering corps with specialist vehicles and 2,000 members of the civil defence corps arrived on Thursday in Hat Yai, the fifth-largest city, where helicopters were delivering food to hospitals and victims still stuck on rooftops.

In Hat Yai, thousands have been stranded by the heaviest rainfall in 15 years, with 335 mm (13 inches) recorded on Friday, the city’s highest in a single day for 300 years.

Aerial footage under grey skies over Hat Yai showed miles of roads engulfed by brown water, with heavy-duty trucks crawling along wide thoroughfares past abandoned cars and lorries, as groups of people waded slowly through knee-deep water.

“I’m walking back to my grandmother because she hadn’t had food for two or three days.

I heard she finally received some food, but I’m still worried,” said Natawat Chermmontri, 18, moments before diving into the water to swim across a road.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

Waters were receding in Malaysia, where authorities issued new warnings on Thursday of a tropical storm until the weekend that could bring strong winds, rough seas and heavy, continuous rain affecting seven states.

Container lorries were used to bring some Malaysians back over the border from Thailand, the foreign minister said, as smaller vehicles were unable to traverse the floodwaters.

Authorities said about 500 nationals were still stranded in Hat Yai, a city popular with Malaysian tourists.

At an evacuation centre in the state of Perlis, Gon Qasim said rising waters trapped her in her home in the middle of a paddy field.

“The water was like the ocean,” the 73-year-old said.

In Thailand, police said they were assisting 1,000 stranded foreigners, moving them to shelters at a university.

At an indoor basketball arena that was turned into an evacuation centre, a tearful Kritchawat Sothiananthakul, 70, described the inexorable rise of waters in his Hat Yai home, as he waited with his dog to be rescued.

“We had to climb down from the roof, get into the boat,” he said.

“I needed to carry it and then get onto a truck… We had to leave everything because everything was submerged.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Hardware director convicted for repeat consumer fraud

Door for dialogue open, Gavoka tells Joyce Aviation

100 students stranded as we wait for CAAF to engage says Joyce

Bail for former FCS officer to be decided next month

PS Environment urges broad financing solutions to combat biodiversity loss

Island of Munia returned after 36 years

Fiji makes historic $160 million investment to empower MSMEs

Fiji updates environment law to tackle pollution and illegal development

Information ministry modernizes digital platforms

Fiji’s climate targets most ambitious yet says Bulitavu

Panapasa to stand trial next September

Thailand shifts gear in flood evacuation; Indonesia death toll climbs to 61

Trump says South Africa won't receive invitation to G20 in 2026

Peru sentences ex-President Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption

Fijiana 7s fired up for Dubai 7s

Tailevu’s young athletes chase big-school dreams

EU court says same-sex marriages should be recognized throughout bloc

Arsenal's Munoz becomes youngest UEFA Youth League player at 13

Floods leave at least 50 dead across Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has a new winner. No one’s surprised

K-pop group Riize explores a different side in new album 'Fame'

Woman killed, man injured in shark attack off Australia's east coast

New Zealand government announces inquiry into Phillips children case

Doge highlights Fiji’s forward progress post-tour

Maikah Dau follows in his father’s footsteps

Teacher support and student safety in focus

Na Vualiku project drives sustainable tourism in Vanua Levu

Miss Fiji Pageant teams up with FBC

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

'Zootopia 2' film takes on the growing pains of a new partnership

Torch for the Milano Winter Games lit in low-key indoor ceremony

National Guard soldiers shot in 'targeted' attack near White House

Nigeria’s Tinubu declares security emergency, orders mass recruitment of police and army

29 exam cheating cases exposed

“Dil Chahta Hai’s original cast was Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshaye Khanna,” reveals Farhan Akhtar

Thousands of lawyer complaints unresolved

Big allowance boost for rural councilors

GCC Chair welcomes RFMF’s move to make amends

Hosting HSBC 7s still out of reach for Fiji

Trump told Japan's PM to lower the tone on Taiwan

Free press key to Fiji’s security, says UK Counsellor

Arsenal stun Bayern Munich to seize Champions League top spot

EFL to carry out major work on Central 132kV line this Sunday

Mbappe's four-goal bonanza earns Real Madrid 4-3 comeback win at Olympiacos

Hong Kong buildings blaze kills at least 36 people, hundreds missing

Fiji 7s brace for high-pressure format as title defence begins

Ro Teimumu urges RFMF to uphold role in protecting the public

Education minister clarifies TELS repayment

Byrne turns tough tour into 2027 fuel

Labour crisis threatens Korotari cane harvest

Tuva committed to achieve rugby dreams

Forestry moves to tighten woodlot management

Fiji advances ease of doing business with digital reforms

Ben Volavola on Reds move

Northern schools to remain closed today

High Court to hold first-ever sitting on Rabi Island

Pacific leaders push for climate finance that truly protects women, children and vulnerable communities

Bangladesh slum fire leaves thousands homeless

Fiji reviews drug penalties with focus on law and public input

Simu Liu stars in new sci-fi spy drama The Copenhagen Test

Fiji’s digital boom fuelling misinformation risks: British counsellor

State seeks harsh penalty for Cunningham toddler murder

Byrne targets better discipline and execution

FIJI 7s sharp and settled ahead of Dubai opener

UN kicks off process to elect next secretary-general

Players urged to relish rugby opportunity

FNPF laws to be updated

New timber research could unlock millions for landowners

Richter praises Dancing With the Stars finalists ahead of finale

Kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls have been released, official says

Guardiola rues defeat after 10 changes

No TIN, no mobile wallet, says FRCS

Fiji targets methane and derelict ships in waste action

Zero tolerance for serious offences within the Police Force

Fiji Airports strengthens technical leadership

James Van Der Beek sells memorabilia to support cancer treatment

Brazil's Bolsonaro to start serving 27-year prison sentence for coup plot

Scrubs cast reunites for revival series on ABC

Ethiopian volcano ash forces Indian carriers to cancel flights

Childhood defiance now drives Nagasau to inspire

Kate Beckinsale shares unusual story on Jimmy Kimmel Live

RFMF path to reconciliation requires acknowledgment of past actions

Walker zeros in on key areas for Fijiana 7s

Consumers warned of flood-damaged goods resurfacing in stores

Vunakece to relish final year in primary school Games

MoH strengthens food safety laws amid rising violations

Chelsea turn on the style to crush 10-man Barca 3-0

Major upgrades to boost education in remote areas

Fiji joins the Pacific Waste Action Project

Stranger Things 5 ties up Upside Down mysteries

FBI probes congressional Democrats who warned military about illegal orders

Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland

Ice-T to appear less in Law & Order SVU season 27

Seven in 10 working-age Fijians are diabetic: Dr Tugia

28% of Fijian children are living in multidimensional poverty

Parts of North are still under a flood warning

Ronaldo cleared to play opening matches at World Cup

Hearing date set for Acting FCS Commissioner

Koroilavesau calls for stronger monitoring of licensed fishing vessels

Olivia Yacé resigns Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title

Thanksgiving air travel plans cut by US government shutdown

India and Pakistan drawn in same group at 2026 T20 World Cup

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star in Song Sung Blue

Trump's battle with the BBC could threaten its global reach

RFMF to present “Matanigasau” to GCC today

Fiji cracks down on $50 million illegal fishing loss

Rob Mac leads new Far Cry series for FX and Disney+

Ukraine backs 'essence' of peace deal with Russia but sensitive issues linger

Women’s rugby journey in Fiji shines in “Breaking Ground Premier”

Chief urges villagers to build funds

Ro Filipe links COP30 to IMO decarbonization agenda

Saukuru left speechless by big offers

Education Ministry enforces stronger enrollment measures

Housing Authority to deliver 5,434 homes in five years

Fijiana 7s bond key to growth under Walker

French President Macron says Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement

Digital systems strengthen registration services

Rural Housing Programme transforms lives across Fiji

Fiji, Solomon Islands ODPPs launch regional prosecutor exchange

Police challenged to improve investigations

World Cup draw to keep Spain-Argentina, France-England apart before final

US divisions widen on Ukraine peace proposal as attacks continue

Mo’unga commits to Crusaders return in 2027

Russian barrage on Kyiv kills seven, disrupts energy supplies

US Air Force Reaper drone crashes off South Korea

Everybody Loves Raymond cast marks 30 years with reunion special

Lal steps up to level 3 coaching

Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement

Labasa flooding blamed on poor drainage and maintenance

All Northern schools to close tomorrow as weather worsens

Waimanu 7s expands to major venue for 2025 tournament

Rabuka confident in GCC direction

Sugar Ministry proposes centralized government leasing

Fijian Drua reveals new broadcast model for the 2026–2028 season

Attack on journalist is embarrassing, says Rabuka

Chand confident as Labasa heads into Pacific Cup

Colbert’s Late Show airs reruns during Thanksgiving week on CBS

China pledges fresh Tonga investment as debt repayment looms

New bill to return marine area rights to customary owners

112 school leaders still acting in role

Broadway's Queen of Versailles musical to close early in January

FNU urges safer campuses as 16 days campaign begins

Germany's foreign minister to visit China before year's end

Grint supports new Ron Weasley actor in HBO Harry Potter series

Manchester United lose to 10-man Everton

Gueye sent off for striking team-mate in Everton win

China completes first emergency mission to Tiangong space station

Evacuations begin in Labasa flooding

Jodie Sweetin recalls first drink at co-star’s wedding at 13

Racaca nominated for top honors at inaugural awards

Force sacks 72 officers for breaching resignation processes

Bula FC in negotiation with Krishna

Sixty percent of Fijian women face violence: Kiran

Perry Baker set to make first Fiji appearance for Mike Friday Selects

Tabuya calls out lapses after journalist assault

NATO must speed up work on eastern flank drone protection

Government defends CAAF’s decision

Gender-based violence is a national crisis, not a private matter: PM

Suva One determined to defend Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Macaulay Culkin shares story behind his name change with fans

Several roads in the North closed due to flooding

UAE's Gargash welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war

Fiji launches Lagi 2025 sustainability exhibition

Fijian business earns place on Forbes India’s Select 200 list

Robert Irwin impresses on Dancing With the Stars as Crowe supports

Suva Women’s player dies in hit-and-run accident

Team Taveuni calls for support

ICC prosecutors say suspected Central African Republic militia leader oversaw prison abuse

Ministry raises transport assistance age to streamline aid

Miss Jamaica recovering after fall at Miss Universe pageant

Fiji steps up diabetes care amid ongoing staff shortages

No livestock ban in maritime islands

Israeli strikes have killed at least 127 civilians in Lebanon

Tara Reid urges caution after hospitalisation in Chicago

Taiwan says 'no information' on cooperation with South Korea

90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet’s father dies at 64

Bati draw one of their toughest ever pools for RLWC26

National football coach calls for higher standards

Minister orders tougher Police protection for journalists

Alarming rise in HIV cases among adolescents

GCC convenes meeting today

Support surges for Fiji Rugby referees

FWCC launches 16 Days of Activism

Call for lawyers to break silence, back rule of law

Government to review electricity act as Fiji accelerates renewable energy transition

Fiji face brutal ‘pool of champions’ in Dubai title defence

Lease task force revived to support sugar farmers

Pacific leaders meet to strengthen climate action and environmental policies

Boy's testimony helps in conviction of child killer

Toxic mines put Southeast Asia's rivers, people at risk

Israel kills Hezbollah military leader in Beirut strike

Jellybean Johnson, Minneapolis music icon, dies at age 69

FMA calls for greater security after FBC journalist violently attacked

Young drug users driving HIV surge

Drua’s boot hunt sparks speculation around Wakeham’s future

Sugar industry tackles land tenure challenges to support farmers

77 percent of land across Fiji unsurveyed

Avengers celebrate national title after five-year rise

Australia’s teen social media ban pushes content creators to look abroad

Pacific leaders stress deep sea mining impacts